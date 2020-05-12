Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.