Civitas Social Housing PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.33 (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Monday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Civitas Social Housing stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 103.20 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,479. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 105.89 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of $634.46 million and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

CSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price for the company.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.