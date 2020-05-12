CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on May 29th

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

CMS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.81. 44,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,528. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

