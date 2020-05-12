Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises about 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $39,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 256.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 348,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

