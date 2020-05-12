Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 29th

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Collectors Universe has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CLCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. 15,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,375. Collectors Universe has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

CLCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

