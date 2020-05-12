Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $169,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,758,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

