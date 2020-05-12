Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 10,662 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.