Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 375 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.10. 65,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

