Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 2,425 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

UTX stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,649,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

