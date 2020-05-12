Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 600 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 57.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 566,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,581. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,745. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.