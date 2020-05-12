Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,596 shares of company stock worth $4,501,775. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. 2,533,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.