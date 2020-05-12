Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.19 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,262. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $179.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

