Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

