Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $272,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

