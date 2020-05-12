Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $303,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,597,000 after acquiring an additional 458,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $850,493.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,905,668.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,553 shares of company stock worth $19,146,429. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

