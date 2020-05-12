Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $319,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 247,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 49,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,177,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,087,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

