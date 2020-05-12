Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $328,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 4,474,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

