Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $629,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,904. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

