Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $741,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. UBS Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSNC traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

