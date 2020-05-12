Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.16. 2,893,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.