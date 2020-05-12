Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.11. 835,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

