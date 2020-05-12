Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Centene by 32.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Centene by 83.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in Centene by 44.3% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 525,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

