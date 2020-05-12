Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

