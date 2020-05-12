Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.66. The stock had a trading volume of 549,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.14, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,625 shares of company stock valued at $65,990,534 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

