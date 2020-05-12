Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 800 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.54. 3,553,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.