Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.11. 1,441,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.67 and its 200 day moving average is $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

