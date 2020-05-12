Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 130 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Biogen by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

BIIB stock traded down $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.77. 1,880,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,625. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

