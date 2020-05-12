Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 150 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

