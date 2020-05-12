Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

COP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,993. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

