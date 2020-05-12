Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 250 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.