Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 400 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 4,612,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.