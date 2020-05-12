Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $513,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $8,699,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $3,707,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of TT traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. 188,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,282. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

