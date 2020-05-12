Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

UPS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. 3,492,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

