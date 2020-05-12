Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,466,000 after purchasing an additional 232,616 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

WHR traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. 612,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

