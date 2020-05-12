CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 20.40%.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

