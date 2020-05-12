Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,709,969 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709,969 shares during the quarter. Michaels Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Michaels Companies worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 3,079,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,405. The stock has a market cap of $454.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

