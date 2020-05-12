Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires 536,787 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,787 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 2.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 2.85% of Range Resources worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 10,400,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,741,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

