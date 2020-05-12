Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,505,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. Cfra lowered their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

