Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the period. Express comprises about 1.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Express worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Express by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,782. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.81 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

