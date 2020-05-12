Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 347.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409,837 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A comprises 1.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 197,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $602,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 40.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRTEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 2,019,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,516. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.