Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after buying an additional 1,195,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,485,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. 3,432,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

