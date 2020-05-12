Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 615.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises 3.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 1,389,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,201. The company has a market cap of $747.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

