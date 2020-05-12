Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Brewing makes up about 1.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 2,103,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

