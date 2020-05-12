Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
BEN traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 3,815,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,638. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
