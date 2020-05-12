Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 3,815,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,638. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

