Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 57,168 Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,168 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DESP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 551,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 556,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,667. Despegar.com Corp has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

