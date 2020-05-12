Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 720,037 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 720,037 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for 6.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 9.70% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $51,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $3,294,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 6,226,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,324,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.