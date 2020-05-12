Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,431 Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Autohome by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,460,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Autohome by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after buying an additional 521,035 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.17. 354,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.