Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 408,699 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408,699 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 32.3% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 1,504,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 162,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.66.

JD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 15,384,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

