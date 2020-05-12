Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,795 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.83% of Movado Group worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 514,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 271,388 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,362 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 252,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Movado Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

