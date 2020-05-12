Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,345 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 2.62% of Overstock.com worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 229,757 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,222.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,699 shares of company stock valued at $202,760. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 9,679,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,105. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 55.93% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.